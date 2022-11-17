qPULA Trading Management LP Invests $354,000 in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Liberty Global accounts for about 1.3% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after purchasing an additional 675,496 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,521,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,693,000 after purchasing an additional 141,130 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,752,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,262,000 after purchasing an additional 342,062 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,764,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,918,000 after acquiring an additional 79,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Transactions at Liberty Global
Liberty Global Stock Performance
LBTYK traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.21. 37,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $29.17.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Global (LBTYK)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.