qPULA Trading Management LP Has $311,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

qPULA Trading Management LP trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded down $6.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.60. 133,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.38.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

