qPULA Trading Management LP Has $228,000 Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,231 shares of company stock valued at $19,103,070. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.46. 193,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,117,339. The company has a market capitalization of $151.46 billion, a PE ratio of 277.54, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.04 and a 12-month high of $309.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

