qPULA Trading Management LP Acquires 3,403 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 3.6% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.21.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $158.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,209,384. The firm has a market cap of $395.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.02.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

