qPULA Trading Management LP Acquires 1,855 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

qPULA Trading Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Retail ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. qPULA Trading Management LP owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,953,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,050,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,017,000 after buying an additional 3,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 272.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,490,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,555,000 after buying an additional 1,090,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 355.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,199,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,599,000 after buying an additional 935,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 15,573.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 498,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,007,000 after buying an additional 495,555 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.09. 284,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,528,641. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $55.32 and a 1 year high of $104.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average of $63.36.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.