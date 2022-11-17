Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for IM Cannabis Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:IMCC)

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) – Alliance Global Partners decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IM Cannabis in a report released on Tuesday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for IM Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for IM Cannabis’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($2.10). IM Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 203.34%. The company had revenue of $18.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.41 million.

Separately, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of IM Cannabis from $60.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

IM Cannabis stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. IM Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IM Cannabis by 712.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351,758 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 32.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 987,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 244,586 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IM Cannabis during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in IM Cannabis by 628.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112,673 shares in the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

