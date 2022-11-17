Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Gap, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of GAP in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel retailer will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for GAP’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for GAP’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

GAP Stock Performance

GPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on GAP from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen cut their target price on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.62.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. GAP has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $25.42.

GAP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -59.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GAP news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $124,418.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in GAP by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 205,966 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in GAP by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of GAP by 35.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 91,006 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 23,918 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of GAP by 105.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

See Also

