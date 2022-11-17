Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Capstone Green Energy Co. Reduced by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:CGRN)

Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capstone Green Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Capstone Green Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Capstone Green Energy in a research note on Sunday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

CGRN stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Capstone Green Energy has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $5.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capstone Green Energy by 14.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Capstone Green Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Capstone Green Energy in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Capstone Green Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbines, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration combined heat and power (CHP), integrated CHP, and combined cooling, heat, and power, as well as renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

