Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Issued By Northland Capmk

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Sangoma Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SANG. William Blair initiated coverage on Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Sangoma Technologies from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday.

Sangoma Technologies stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $94.73 million and a PE ratio of -1.27. Sangoma Technologies has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $20.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56.

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.10 million. Sangoma Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 46.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sangoma Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Sangoma Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 47.6% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sangoma Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

