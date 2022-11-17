Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apple in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now forecasts that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.14. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $6.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apple’s FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,651 shares of company stock worth $53,703,645. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

