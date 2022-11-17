Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.58

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.58 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 10.74 ($0.13). Purplebricks Group shares last traded at GBX 11.29 ($0.13), with a volume of 324,329 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
Purplebricks Group Trading Up 1.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.20 million and a P/E ratio of -1.52.
About Purplebricks Group
Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. The company provides services and technology to sell or let residential properties in the United Kingdom on behalf of the owner or landlord. It also engages in the letting of residential properties; and the provision of mortgage advisory services.
