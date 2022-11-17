PureTech Health (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Stock Price Down 4.4%

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 6,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

