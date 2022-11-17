Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Cut to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

PEG stock opened at $57.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,820,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,060,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,643,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,629 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,749,000 after buying an additional 1,363,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,089,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,802,000 after buying an additional 1,341,818 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

