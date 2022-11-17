Provident Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Provident Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,509,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,931,000 after purchasing an additional 119,837 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,280,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,075,000 after buying an additional 235,892 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,099.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,980,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,870,000 after buying an additional 1,815,311 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,700,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,408,000 after acquiring an additional 32,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,197,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,027,000 after acquiring an additional 23,515 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,449. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $50.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.04.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

