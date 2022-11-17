Provident Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Provident Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Match Group accounts for 0.2% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Match Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of MTCH traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.54. The stock had a trading volume of 42,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,505,635. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $148.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 149.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average is $62.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Match Group to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.13.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

