Provident Investment Management Inc. Has $30.36 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Provident Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband makes up approximately 3.6% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Liberty Broadband worth $30,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 233,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 407.9% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 18.7% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 63,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 9.5% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.0% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LBRDK. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.80.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.16. 8,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,750. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $170.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.52.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.