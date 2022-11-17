Provident Investment Management Inc. Has $24.75 Million Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,454 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group comprises approximately 2.9% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Nexstar Media Group worth $24,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXST. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.33.

NASDAQ NXST traded up $2.92 on Thursday, hitting $171.99. 3,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,134. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.08. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.69 and a 1-year high of $204.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.38%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.84, for a total transaction of $2,160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,313,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total value of $36,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,481.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.84, for a total value of $2,160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,313,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,411,873 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

