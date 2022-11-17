Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Provident Financial stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

Provident Financial Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Provident Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 705,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 15,646 shares in the last quarter. 50.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

