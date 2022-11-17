Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Provident Financial Stock Up 1.2 %
Provident Financial stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47.
Provident Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.
Provident Financial Company Profile
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.
