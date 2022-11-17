Prospera Energy Inc. (CVE:GXR) Insider Sells C$38,000.00 in Stock

Prospera Energy Inc. (CVE:GXR – Get Rating) insider Peter Alan Lacey sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 291,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,645.

Prospera Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Prospera Energy stock opened at C$0.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07. Prospera Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.15.

Get Prospera Energy alerts:

Prospera Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Georox Resources Inc, a natural resources company, acquires, explores for, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties primarily in Western Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Silverdale, Pouce Coupe, and Red Earth properties. The company was formerly known as Oromonte Resources Inc and changed its name to Georox Resources Inc in August 2008.

Receive News & Ratings for Prospera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.