Prospera Energy Inc. (CVE:GXR) Insider Sells C$38,000.00 in Stock

Prospera Energy Inc. (CVE:GXR – Get Rating) insider Peter Alan Lacey sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 291,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,645.
Prospera Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Prospera Energy stock opened at C$0.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07. Prospera Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.15.
Prospera Energy Company Profile
