ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Gap Up to $31.94

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.94, but opened at $32.58. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury shares last traded at $32.74, with a volume of 22,819 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average is $28.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 989.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 838.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Featured Articles

