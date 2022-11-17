ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU) Stock Price Up 4.8%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.79. Approximately 2,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00.

