Prom (PROM) Reaches Market Cap of $66.90 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Prom has a market cap of $66.90 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prom has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $4.07 or 0.00024369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,688.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010399 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006121 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037014 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00043176 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005933 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022189 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00238455 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.26845572 USD and is up 1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $1,608,684.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

