Prom (PROM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.74 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 16th. Prom has a total market cap of $66.05 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prom has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for $4.02 or 0.00024318 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,511.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010413 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006249 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037406 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00042641 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005961 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00022375 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00238368 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.26845572 USD and is up 1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $1,608,684.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.