Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stake Reduced by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $1,334,000. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $233,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 33.1% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 289,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,014,000 after purchasing an additional 71,836 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 67.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.94.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.58. The stock had a trading volume of 74,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,890. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.10.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

