Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 77.97% from the stock’s current price.

PRVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

PRVA traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $23.60. 4,025,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,394. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07. Privia Health Group has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $44.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $148,678.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,117.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $500,296.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,172,493 shares in the company, valued at $170,113,907.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $148,678.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,117.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,290,515 shares of company stock worth $45,284,372 over the last three months. 57.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 119.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

