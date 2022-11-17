Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Director Stephen W. Hipp Buys 10,975 Shares of Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) Director Stephen W. Hipp bought 10,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $56,082.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,380.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Priority Technology Stock Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ:PRTH traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 43,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,171. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $7.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Priority Technology by 49.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Priority Technology by 41.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Priority Technology by 102.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Priority Technology by 68.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Priority Technology during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Priority Technology to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing as our leverage point.

