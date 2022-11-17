Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEC) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEC – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.55 and last traded at $35.02. 1,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 4,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.86.

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.20.

