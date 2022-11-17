Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Citigroup

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.24. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

In other news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $692,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,915.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $692,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,915.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,455 shares of company stock worth $3,020,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

