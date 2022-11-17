Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PBH. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.75.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $63.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,435.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 349.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 474.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

