Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PBH. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.75.
Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $63.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
