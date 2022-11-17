Presidio Property Trust, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SQFTP)

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.
Presidio Property Trust Price Performance
Shares of SQFTP stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485. Presidio Property Trust has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $24.50.
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Presidio Property Trust (SQFTP)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.