Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.08

Premium Income Corporation (TSE:PIC.A – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.08 and last traded at C$6.20, with a volume of 7950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.26.

Premium Income Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$82.00 million and a PE ratio of 3.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.29.

Premium Income Company Profile

Premium Income Corporation is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies operating primarily in the banking sector. The fund uses financial derivatives such as call and put options to invest in stocks of Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

