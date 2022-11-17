Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Premier Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON:PFD opened at GBX 108.74 ($1.28) on Wednesday. Premier Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 90.70 ($1.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 128.20 ($1.51). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 102.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 109.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £938.83 million and a PE ratio of 1,204.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Premier Foods

In other Premier Foods news, insider Roisin Donnelly purchased 45,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £50,216.10 ($59,008.34).

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

