Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.40

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.25. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 303,603 shares trading hands.

Predictive Oncology Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Predictive Oncology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POAI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Predictive Oncology by 2,582.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.