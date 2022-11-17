Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.85

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $3.06. Power Solutions International shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 46,828 shares trading hands.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Power Solutions International from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92.

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in the United States, North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

