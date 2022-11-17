PotCoin (POT) Trading Up 12.7% Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (POT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. PotCoin has a market cap of $456,262.25 and approximately $203.36 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00036076 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00347844 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023600 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004238 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001122 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018210 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

