Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) PT Raised to €134.00 at Societe Generale

Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Societe Generale from €130.00 ($134.02) to €134.00 ($138.14) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Porsche Automobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Porsche Automobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

POAHY stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,083. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.82. Porsche Automobil has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $11.02.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

