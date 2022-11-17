Polymath (POLY) Trading Up 9.5% This Week

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001125 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Polymath has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $173.34 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.97 or 0.00347868 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023323 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001761 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004224 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018210 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.19097758 USD and is up 4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $7,436,888.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.