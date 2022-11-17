Polaris (NYSE:PII) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

PII has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.44.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $108.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.86. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $127.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

