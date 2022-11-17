PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Given New $36.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $63.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 249.85% from the company’s previous close.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of PMVP opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.12. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PMV Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 256.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 25,131 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,872,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,618,000 after acquiring an additional 891,194 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 133,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 101,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $924,000.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

