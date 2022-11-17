Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

Plaza Retail REIT stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.