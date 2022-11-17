Planet Fitness, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

PLNT has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.23.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $74.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $97.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 290.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,147.1% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 58.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,098.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

