Pirate Chain Trading Down 13.8% Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00002074 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $67.24 million and approximately $119,130.35 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00240574 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00087415 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00060880 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,614,449 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

