Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/17/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

11/11/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $60.00 to $54.00.

10/21/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $62.00 to $56.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $69.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:PNW traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.40. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.93.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.31%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

