Pinnacle Holdings LLC Purchases 4,153 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643,966 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 199.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,215 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $78,705,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,690,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,495 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $69,969,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,755 over the last ninety days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,842,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

