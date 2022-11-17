Pinnacle Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth $57,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 146.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 136.0% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JXN traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.88. 6,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,057. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $47.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JXN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

