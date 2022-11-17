Pinnacle Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Intel by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 74,211 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 28,531 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Intel by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 168,203 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 51,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,714,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average of $34.84. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.