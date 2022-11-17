Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $61,000 Stock Position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lowered its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter worth $11,527,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter worth $705,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,288.4% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 30.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

NYSEARCA KOLD traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.87. 360,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,320,079. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $275.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.00.

