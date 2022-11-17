Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

IBM stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.39. 67,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,546,427. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.12 and its 200-day moving average is $132.91. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $131.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.30, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 481.76%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

