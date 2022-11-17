Pinnacle Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,370 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Walmart by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 240,863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,869,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.40. 186,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,694,716. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $402.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $19,156,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,859,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,389,714,955.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 958,063 shares of company stock worth $130,417,662. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

