Pinnacle Holdings LLC Buys 22,334 Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,334 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 67,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 258.6% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 28,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 26,389 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

Westlake Chemical Partners stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.68. 192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,156. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 86.30%.

WLKP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 5,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,561.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,761.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

